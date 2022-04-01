Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $21.06. Tekla Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 564 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

