Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $21.06. Tekla Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 564 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
