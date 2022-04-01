TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 2,256,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,541. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

