Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as C$54.04 and last traded at C$52.77, with a volume of 1218625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$28.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

