Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 336,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,939,317 shares.The stock last traded at $158.14 and had previously closed at $158.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 45,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

