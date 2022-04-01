TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 16,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TechnipFMC stock remained flat at $$7.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,013,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.95. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $27,264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $16,724,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $16,607,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.