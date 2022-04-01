TD Securities Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.19.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.78. 1,299,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.15. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$117.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.2300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

