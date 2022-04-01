TD Securities Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.25

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBB. Cormark increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SBB stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.52. 613,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.88 million and a PE ratio of -66.09. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

