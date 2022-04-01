Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $36.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 452.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

