Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Announces $0.54 Dividend

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5422 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

