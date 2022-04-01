Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 1,052,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.1 days.

TWODF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

