Taylor Wealth Management Partners Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $511.85. 29,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.31. The stock has a market cap of $481.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $360.55 and a 12-month high of $521.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

