TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71.

