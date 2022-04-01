TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $764.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $849.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.