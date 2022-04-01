TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,597 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000.

TOKE stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

