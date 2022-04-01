TAP Consulting LLC Invests $46,000 in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $437,870. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE opened at $23.92 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

