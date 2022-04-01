Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) versus Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Head-To-Head Survey

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Babylon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 2.36 -$62.74 million N/A N/A Babylon $322.92 million 0.52 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Babylon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talkspace and Babylon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33 Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 172.03%. Babylon has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.51%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Babylon.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace N/A -42.71% -22.37% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Babylon beats Talkspace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

