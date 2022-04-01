TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of TAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 339,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,817,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

