T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

