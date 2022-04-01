Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.38.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,698. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.