Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $333.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

