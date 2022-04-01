Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.39

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.39 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.77). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 14,083 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of £23.58 million and a PE ratio of -47.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.39.
About Synectics (LON:SNX)
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
Recommended Stories
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.