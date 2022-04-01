Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

BIOVF opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

