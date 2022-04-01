Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,854,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 2,328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.7 days.

SWMAF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

