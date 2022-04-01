Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $104.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of SVNLY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.58. 301,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,679. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
