SVB Leerink Weighs in on Arcellx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arcellx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($37.36).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACLX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ACLX opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

