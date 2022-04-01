SVB Leerink Weighs in on Arcellx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arcellx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($37.36).
Shares of ACLX opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $19.92.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
