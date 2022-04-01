SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

GLUE opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after purchasing an additional 285,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

