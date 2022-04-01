SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.15. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $30.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $777.53.

SIVB stock opened at $559.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.33.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

