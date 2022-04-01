Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.
About Surrozen (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
