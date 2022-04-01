Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,463,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,001,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.4 days.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

