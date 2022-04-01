Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 110,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,486,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

