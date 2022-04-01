SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.92. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.96.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 37.3% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 13.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

