Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sundance Energy Australia (SDCJF)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.