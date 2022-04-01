SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SXC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $740.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.