Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sun Country Airlines to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million $77.47 million 20.29 Sun Country Airlines Competitors $7.63 billion -$992.78 million 6.75

Sun Country Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sun Country Airlines. Sun Country Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sun Country Airlines Competitors 666 2207 3140 195 2.46

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.52%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 12.44% 4.29% 1.50% Sun Country Airlines Competitors -4.88% -75.69% -1.91%

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

