Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

