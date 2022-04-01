Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.44

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 12304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

SPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

