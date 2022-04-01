Strs Ohio Sells 84,683 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.