Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

