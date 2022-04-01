Strs Ohio Sells 2,327 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after buying an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after buying an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.