Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

