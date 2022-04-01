Strs Ohio Invests $1.21 Million in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

