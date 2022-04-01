Strs Ohio Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

