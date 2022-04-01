Strs Ohio Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AGCO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 147,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AGCO by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of AGCO by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO opened at $146.03 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

