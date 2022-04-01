Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.44.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day moving average is $238.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

