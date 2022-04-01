STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,037. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.