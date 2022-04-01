StockNews.com Upgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to “Strong-Buy”

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
SXC stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $740.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,775,000 after buying an additional 409,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 282,480 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
