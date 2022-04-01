StockNews.com Upgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to “Strong-Buy”

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $740.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,775,000 after buying an additional 409,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 282,480 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.