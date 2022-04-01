StockNews.com Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

HASI opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

