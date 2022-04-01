StockNews.com Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 56,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 134.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 45,311 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

