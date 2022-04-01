StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.