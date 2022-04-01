StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,484.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

